Traffic Advisory: Homicide shuts down I-10 Eastbound at Crowder

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a fatal shooting on I-10 East Tuesday afternoon.

According to NOPD, around 2:54 p.m. officers received reports of the incident.

The shooting happened on I-10 East at the Crowder Boulevard exit according to officers.

When police arrived at the location they discovered a woman pronounced dead on the scene.

All lanes on the eastbound side of I-10 are closed.

NOPD asks drivers to avoid the area.

There is no additional information at this time.

