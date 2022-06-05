FRANKLINTON,LA (WGNO)– A single vehicle crash in Washington Parish claimed the life of a toddler Sunday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police, just after 10:30 a.m., troopers were called to the scene of the deadly crash on LA Highway 440 near LA Highway 450.

Investigations revealed that a 2008 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Catlin Williams of Mount Hermon, was heading west on the highway when for unknown reasons he ran off the right side of the road way, went airborne and overturned.

The crash caused one-year-old Caisen Williams to be ejected from the vehicle, according to troopers.

LSP said the toddler was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and suffered fatal injuries. Catlin also was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital but his condition is not known at this time.

Troopers said they do not suspect impairment but a toxicology sample was taken for analysis.

The crash is under investigation and troopers will forward all information to the to the Washington Parish District Attorney’s office for consultation of criminal or traffic violations awaiting the complete investigation.