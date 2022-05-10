THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — On Tuesday, the Thibodaux Police Department announced the arrest of a man who Louisiana State Police say was involved in causing a deadly crash.

According to Thibodaux Police, 41-year-old Mark Dyer Jr. was arrested on three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Reports show that on May 1, Thibodaux Police were notified of an aggravated assault that happened in the parking lot of the fairgrounds. When officers arrived on the scene they attempted to make contact with the suspect, but the suspect fled according to Thibodaux Police.

Officers reported that three victims explained that the suspect began making racial remarks to them for no reason before pulling a handgun and threatening them.

Officers contacted patrol units to be on the lookout for the suspect. Reports show that a patrol unit saw a vehicle that matched the suspect vehicle’s description, but the officer reported that they could not get close enough to the vehicle to confirm a license plate number.

The vehicle drove out of city limits and reportedly crashed at the intersection of LA 3185 & Ridgefield Road.

Thibodaux Police confirmed that the driver of the suspect vehicle matched the description of the suspect involved in the aggravated assault and was identified as Mark Dyer Jr. The suspected firearm was also located in the vehicle according to police.

Dyer was not arrested on the scene due to the extent of his injury in the crash.

A warrant was later obtained for Mr. Dyer’s arrest who was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on a $100,000.00 bond.