AMITE, La. (WGNO) — Police have announced the death of a Louisiana woman following a car crash in Tangipahoa Parish on Friday morning.

LSP reports the accident claimed the life of 26-year-old Ayanna Rogers of Greensburg.

According to detectives, a Nissan Titan truck was headed north on LA 1045, while Rogers was traveling south on LA 1045 in a Ford Focus, near where the two highways meet.

It was then that police say for reasons still under investigation, the truck turned directly into the path of the Focus, leading to a collision between the two vehicles.

Rogers was reportedly unrestrained at the time of the crash and was fatally injured. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Titan was also unrestrained during the collision and sustained minor injuries.

While LSP says impairment is not suspected in the crash, toxicology samples were collected from both drivers for examination.

Police continue to investigate the collision while also reminding drivers to wear their seatbelts.