ALLEN PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Sugartown man is dead following a single-vehicle crash that occurred around 1:30 a.m. today in Allen Parish.

Troopers of Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop D responded to the crash, which was located on LA 112 near Soapstone Rd. in Allen Parish.

According to LSP Troop D, Cody Allen Reeves, 34, of Sugartown, was pronounced dead at the scene.

LSP Troop D said that a 2001 Dodge pickup truck, which was driven by Reeves, was traveling east on LA 112. For reasons still under investigation, Reeves lost control of the vehicle, struck a tree, and overturned. LSP Troop D also said that Reeves was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation, however, speed is suspected to be a factor, and a toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis as reported by LSP Troop D.