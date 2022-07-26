OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, July 23, 2022, just after 9 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 165 south of Louisiana Highway 2. The crash claimed the life of 76-year-old Mary C. Robertson of Sterlington, La.

According to the investigation, Robertson’s 2011 Ford Explorer was traveling south on U.S. Highway 165 when Robertson attempted to make a left turn onto Lenox Bridge Road. As the Ford Explorer entered the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 165, it was struck by a vehicle.

Robertson, who was not restained, suffered from serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

According to authorities, Robertson died from her injuries on Monday, July 25, 2022. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.