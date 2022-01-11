St.Tammany Firefighters respond to reported 18 wheeler engulfed in flames on I-10

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO)— Early Tuesday morning, St.Tammany Fire Department District 1 responded to reports of an 18 wheeler that was engulfed in flames on I-10 Eastbound at the state line.

According to a Facebook and Instagram post from St.Tammany Fire Department District 1, the fire was on the top of the I-10 Eastbound bridge.

Engine 17, Ladder 14, Tender 14, Tender 18, and District Chief 120 all responded to the scene.

According to firefighters, Station 14 quickly arrived on the scene moments after Engine 17, and began assisting in fire attack.

West Hancock Engine 981, kiln Tanker 1, and multiple Hancock County emergency units arrived on the scene to assist STFPD #1 units with bringing the fire completely under control.