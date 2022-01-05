St. Bernard Parish crash claims life of New Orleans man, severely injures passenger

ARABI, La. (WGNO) — A single-vehicle crash in the early morning hours of Wednesday left one person dead another severely injured in St. Bernard Parish.

Just after 3:30 a.m., Lousiana State Police responded to a scene near the intersection of West Judge Perez Drive (LA 39) and Center Street in Arabi.

Police say 35-year-old Johnathan M. Franklin of New Orleans was driving west on Judge Perez Drive in a 2012 Volkswagen Passat at a high rate of speed.

An investigation revealed Franklin lost control of the vehicle, leading the car to rotate to the left lane of the highway and eventually striking a tree in the median.

Franklin was reportedly unrestrained at the time of the crash and suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A front-seat passenger in the car was also unrestrained and sustained critical injuries. They were transported to an area hospital for treatment however, the details of their condition were not immediately available.

Toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for testing. The investigation remains ongoing by LSP.