NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A sinkhole discovered near I-10 has closed down a portion of a busy New Orleans road on Friday morning.

The DOTD announced around 8:15 that a portion of the Exit 231A ramp from I-10 East to to City Park Avenue/Metairie Road had been shut down while crews work on the issue.

Representatives say the sinkhole was discovered late Thursday night around 10:45. Barriers were later placed along the exit ramp.

The DOTD is investigating what caused the sinkhole and the extent of its damages.

This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO.com for the latest.