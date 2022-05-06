NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A sinkhole discovered near I-10 has closed down a portion of a busy New Orleans road on Friday morning.
The DOTD announced around 8:15 that a portion of the Exit 231A ramp from I-10 East to to City Park Avenue/Metairie Road had been shut down while crews work on the issue.
Representatives say the sinkhole was discovered late Thursday night around 10:45. Barriers were later placed along the exit ramp.
The DOTD is investigating what caused the sinkhole and the extent of its damages.
This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available.
