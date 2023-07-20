NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Drivers can return to their normal routes following the partial reopening of the Seabrook Bridge Thursday, July 20.
After a month long closure the Louisiana Department of transportation opened one lane in each direction.
The bridge has been closed since May 25th for emergency repairs.
Latest Posts:
- Monroe man accused of possessing over 20 ecstasy pills and other narcotics; arrested
- Seabrook Bridge partially reopens in New Orleans
- Parents of transgender, nonbinary kids scramble for new healthcare after veto override
- Cantrell’s team subpoenaed for mailer campaign
- Couple charged for allegedly kidnapping 18-year-old woman, authorities say
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.