NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Drivers can return to their normal routes following the partial reopening of the Seabrook Bridge Thursday, July 20.

After a month long closure the Louisiana Department of transportation opened one lane in each direction.

The bridge has been closed since May 25th for emergency repairs.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.