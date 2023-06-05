CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (RTA) has expanded its 86-St. Maurice Chalmette service to Nunez Community College.

The 86-St. Maurice Chalmette route currently covers the Lower Ninth Ward along St. Claude Avenue and St. Bernard Hospital along West Judge Perez Drive and will extend past Dr. Meraux Boulevard to Paris Road and Nunez Community College in the updated route.

SBURT stops included in the extended route will be serviced by RTA Monday through Sunday from 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. with SBURT bus services operating Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on its existing route, including areas of the extended RTA service.

The extension comes as part of the RTA Summer 2023 service change that took effect Sunday.

RTA recommends Orleans and St. Bernard Parish riders view the new transit schedules available on RTA buses, Orleans and St. Bernard public libraries, and in the lobby of the Canal Street Facility at 2817 Canal Street and the St. Bernard Parish Government Complex 8201 West Judge Perez Drive. The new schedules are also available on the RTA website and Le Pass mobile app.

