NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday, the New Orleans Police Department announced the recreation of a pedestrian corridor near the Hard Rock hotel collapse site.

According to NOPD, starting on April 25, the area of Royal Street between the northern curb of Bienville Street to the south curb of Orleans will be closed to traffic.

NOPD reminds the public that businesses in the area will need to make accommodations for deliveries.

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to contact the Eighth District at 504-658-6080.