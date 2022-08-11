NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday morning, the City of New Orleans announced a temporary street closure in Central City. According to the city, the City of New Orleans Department of Public Works construction contractor, Fleming Construction Company, LLC, has closed off the intersection of Clio Street at Baronne Street. Drivers can no longer drive through the area starting immediately. The temporary street closure will last until August 24.

In addition to the intersection, an additional closure is scheduled for the 1700 block of Clio Street which will extend into the intersection of Clio Street and Carondelet Street. Roadwork will begin on Monday, August 15 at 7 a.m. The closure will last until Thursday, September 1 at 5:30 p.m.

Both of the intersections are being closed temporarily to install an 8-inch water line. Residents and drivers are urged to be cautious around the construction areas. Traffic control measures will be taken for drivers and pedestrians. The construction is a part of an $18.4 million dollar project. The entire project is scheduled to be completed by the spring of 2023.