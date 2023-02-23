NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Starting Monday (Feb. 27), parts of St. Roch Ave. will be shut down temporarily due to construction in the area.

The Department of Public Works, and Command Construction Industries, LLC will restrict vehicle traffic running in the southbound lane of St. Roch Avenue from Leon C. Simon Drive to New York Street.

The closure will be done to accommodate the excavation and restoration work as part of the Milneburg Group A construction project. Residents and business owners have been notified of the closure and work.

Signs, traffic control, and additional measures will be put in place to direct drivers and pedestrians to detours, as a public safety precaution.

Map provided by the City of New Orleans

“Southbound travel lanes will be detoured on Leon C. Simon Drive to Franklin Avenue, where drivers can turn right onto Allen Toussaint Boulevard to return to St. Roch Avenue”, said the city of New Orleans.

The scope of this project created by Mott MacDonald, Inc. includes:

Repairing sewage, water, and drainage lines

Rebuilding the street entirely

Repairing sidewalks and curbs

Crews will be working Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to sunset until the projected date of completion Monday (Mar. 27) weather permitting.

The City of New Orleans has completed 147 projects so far equaling $536 million with 52 additional works under construction with a price tag of $601 million.