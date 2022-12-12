FRANKLINTON, La. (WGNO) — A Washington Parish man is dead and another was injured after Louisiana State Troopers say they were involved in a crash on LA Highway 25 Sunday night.

According to LSP, the crash happened near the intersection of LA 25 and CC Road, south of Franklinton just before 9 p.m.

It was there that detectives say 68-year-old James Tate of Franklinton was traveling south on the highway in a Ford F-150. At the same time, Joel Smith Jr., a 56-year-old Madisonville man, was traveling north in a Ford F-250 on LA 25.

We’re told as the two trucks approached each other, Smith’s Ford F-250 cross the center line and collided with Tate’s Ford F-150.

Although wearing a seatbelt, Tate sustained fatal injuries in the crash. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Smith was moderately injured in the crash and was also treated at a local hospital. Detectives say Smith may have been intoxicated during the crash. Routine toxicology samples were collected from both drivers with results pending.

LSP continues to investigate the crash.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.