CONVENT, La. (WGNO) — A Louisiana teen is dead after a crash in St. James Parish early Tuesday morning.

The Louisiana State Police says around 6:30 a.m., troopers responded to LA Highway 44 near the road’s intersection with Oak Tree Street. That’s where they found 19-year-old Drake Ryan Upton suffering from several injuries after crashing his truck.

Detectives believe Upton, of Lafayette, was headed south in his Ford F-150 when he curved left, possibly at a high rate of speed. Upton overcorrected right, then left before traveling off the road and striking a tree.

As his truck overturned, Upton was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

We’re told toxicology samples were collected as routine analysis. Those results are pending. The crash remains under investigation by LSP.

