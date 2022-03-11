NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Eastbound traffic on the New Orleans High Rise bridge has been shut down, the NOPD confirmed on Friday afternoon.

Officials said just before 1 p.m., a crash stopped traffic on I-10 East. Details of the crash were not immediately available, however, police say injuries were reported.

Traffic has been redirected off the interstate at Downman Road for the time being. There is no word on when normal operations will be restored.

View the DOTD’s interactive map here.

This is a developing story with more information to be released as it becomes available. Check back to WGNO.com for the latest.