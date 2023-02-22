NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The eastbound lane of the I-10 on-ramp near South Carrollton Avenue is closed after a fatal accident Wednesday (Feb. 22) afternoon.

Just before 8:30 p.m., the New Orleans Police Department responded to the scene in Mid-City, where they learned a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. The unidentified subject was pronounced dead on the scene.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

This is the second deadly traffic incident after a woman driving a motor scooter at the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Iberville Street collided with an oncoming vehicle. she was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call First District Detectives at (504) 658-6010 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.