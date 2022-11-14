NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police were on-scene of a fatal crash in downtown New Orleans on Monday (Nov. 14 morning).

The New Orleans Police Department reports a pedestrian was struck by a tow truck around 9 a.m. at the intersection of South Peters and Poydras streets. The victim died at the scene. Other details regarding the crash were not available in the early reports of the investigation.

We’re told a spokesperson with the NOPD is en route to the crash to provide more information. Stay with WGNO on air and online for the latest information.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.