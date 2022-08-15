NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Monday morning the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in St. Roch. According to the NOPD, the incident happened just after 2 a.m.

Police reports show that a witness told police that a person was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Franklin Avenue at Marais Street. When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive male of an unknown age lying in the roadway. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene according to police.

Through investigation, police were able to detain a male driver as the suspect in the incident. Police discovered that the suspect struck the pedestrian walking in the eastbound lanes of North Robertson Street at Music Street.

The accused suspect was transported to NOPD’s Special Operations Division to be tested for intoxication. The Orleans Parish Coroner will officially identify the victim in this incident upon completion of an autopsy. Anyone with additional information related to the incident is urged to contact Traffic Fatality Investigator Richard Chambers at 504-658-6205.