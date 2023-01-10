MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — A crash is under investigation after a man was hit and killed by a vehicle, according to the Mandeville Police Department.

On Monday (Jan.9), officers were called to the 2400 block of Florida St. at the scene of an accident involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, they and the St. Tammany Parish Fire District found the 38-year-old man critically injured.

He was taken to the Lakeview Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries. Officers say they do not believe impairment is suspected but the crash remains un der investigation.

The victim’s identity will be released after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

