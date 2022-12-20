NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a crash in Desire Tuesday evening, that claimed the life of a pedestrian.

According to the NOPD, the incident happened at about 5:50 p.m. in the 4800 block of Chef Menteur Hwy. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene after the crash.

No further details are available as this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.