NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The City of New Orleans announced the 4700-4900 blocks of Painters Street will be closed from Wednesday, June 14, through Friday, August 4, for underground utility work.

City officials said the work is part of the Gentilly Terrace Group E project, which includes repairing sewage, water and drainage lines, rebuilding the street and repairing sidewalks and curbs.

The intersections on Painters Street at Carnot, Mirabeau and Selma streets will also be closed through the duration of the project.

According to city officials, the Gentilly Terrace Group E project is worth $10.2 million and was designed by Integrated Logical Support, Inc. and will be constructed by Barriere Construction Company, LLC.

The project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2024.

