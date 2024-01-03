TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Part of Louisiana Highway 182 in Terrebonne Parish will close on Thursday, Jan. 4, for the removal of equipment used to battle marsh fires.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said Louisiana Highway 182 between Louisiana Highway 316 and Louisiana Highway 660 will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Soignet said drivers should find alternative routes, and LA Highway 316, LA Highway 660, LA Highway 3087 and the Bayou Gardens Boulevard exit can be used as detours.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office and parish officials will monitor the work to determine if a closure is needed on Friday, Jan 5.

