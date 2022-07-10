SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — On Sunday morning, the St.Tammany Fire Protection District #1 began investigating a car crash involving an 18-wheeler and another vehicle. The crash happened on I-10 West on the Twin Span Bridge. According to a post made on social media, the 18-wheeler overturned into Lake Ponchartrain while driving to New Orleans from Slidell.

Louisiana State Police also responded to the scene. According to LSP, milepost 258 was shut down around 8 a.m. Two hours later police announced that traffic was diverted at LA 422 to alternate routes which included US 90 and US 11.

St.Tammany Fire reported that the driver of the 18-wheeler was rescued and that no one was injured in the incident. Drivers are urged to avoid the area. The crash is still under investigation at this time.