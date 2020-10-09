Overturned 18-wheeler closes both lanes of travel on I-10 east

LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – The hits keep coming for Lake Charles.

The Louisiana State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash on I-10 east.

The crash happened near milepost 31B and it involved an 18-wheeler.

LSP says, “both lanes of travel are blocked at this time.”

All traffic heading east is being redirected to US Hwy 90.

At this time, it is not known when the road will reopen.