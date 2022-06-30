OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, June 28, the Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 557.

The call came in around 6:00 p.m. of a crash just north of Louisiana Highway 4. According to authorities, the crash claimed the life of 34-year-old Joseph A. Ford IV.

The investigation revealed that Ford’s 2008 GMC Envoy was traveling south on Louisiana Highway 557 when his vehicle exited the roadway, striking a tree. Ford, who was unrestrained, suffered serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment but died shortly after arriving.

A toxicology sample was collected and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation by LSP.