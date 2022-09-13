NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— One person is dead and two people are recovering after a car crash in New Orleans East on Tuesday (Sept. 13).

The New Orleans Police Department reports that shortly before 6 p.m., detectives were called to the intersection of Hayne Boulevard and Edgelake Court.

Police say at least three people were involved in the crash. One person, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people were transported to an area hospital where their conditions remain unknown.

Other details on how the crash happened and how many vehicles were involved were not available in the early reports of the incident. The crash remains under investigation by the NOPD.

