NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has announced it will be upping patrol for certain areas of Claiborne Avenue in an effort to curb illegal street racing within the city.

The NOPD says from 3-8 p.m. on Sundays, officers will be regulating vehicle both east and westbound traffic on Claiborne Avenue from Esplanade to St. Bernard avenues.

MAP: NOPD increases patrol of Claiborne Avenue on Sundays

Police say the action is being taken to help combat illegal activity in the area, including street racing and burnouts, as well as illegal vending.

Community members say despite the crime, the area has also experienced large crowds due to second lining, which the NOPD also addressed in a statement to WGNO on Tuesday. We’re told the area will remain open to pedestrian traffic, with regular openings for one-lane traffic in either direction.

Police say the enhanced patrol will take place until further notice.

