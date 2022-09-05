Authorities are working to identify one of the cars that struck Alexander “AJ” Jennings, 22, on Tuesday morning. (Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— New Orleans Police were on scene Monday evening after a car crash left at least one person dead.

According to an alert by the NOPD, officers were called Elysian Fields Ave. near the I-610 overpass. Detectives say a man riding a bicycle was traveling north on the sidewalk when it’s believed that he lost control and fell into the southbound lane of Elysian Fields Ave.

The man was then struck by oncoming traffic. He was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Detectives were first notified of the incident around 3:45 p.m. and confirmed it about an hour later. We’re told the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and provided a statement to police.

No other information is available. This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO for the latest.

