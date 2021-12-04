NOPD: Man killed in hit-and-run late Friday night

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday night, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a deadly car accident around 11 p.m.

According to police, the accident happened near the intersection of La. 406 and East 6th Street.

When officers arrived at the location, officers discovered an unresponsive man lying in the roadway.

Through investigation, officers discovered the victim was walking in the northbound lane on La. 406 when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

There is no additional information on the accident at the moment.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigator Mike Baldassaro at 504-658-6205 or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.