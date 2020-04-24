NOPD investigating traffic fatality on I-10

A fatal crash on Thursday evening shut down the westbound lanes of I-10 near the I-610 split.

It happened around 7:20 p.m., when the New Orleans Police Department responded to the call of an accident, there were four vehicles involved.

A woman died at the scene, and three others were taken to the hospital. At this time, their conditions are unknown.

The cause of the crash is still underinvestigation.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the name of the victim once she is identified, and the family is notified.

NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigator Michael Baldassaro is in charge of this ongoing investigation. If you have any information he can be reached at 504-658-6208.