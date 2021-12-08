NOPD: 6 people involved in fatal crash Wednesday morning

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On Wednesday morning, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a deadly car accident on I-10.

According to reports, the accident happened on I-10 West near the Crowder Boulevard exit.

According to police, the accident involved four vehicles and a total of six people.

NOPD reported one man was pronounced dead on the scene while two others were injured.

According to police, the initial investigation revealed that the driver of vehicle #1 (Dodge Charger, 3 occupants) was heading westbound on I-10 when, for unknown reasons, he hit vehicle #2 (18-wheeler, 1 occupant) who was traveling in the same direction.

NOPD is investigating a traffic fatality that occurred on I-10W near Crowder Blvd.



Initial reports indicate a 52 year old died at the scene. Two other people were injured.



The initial call was received at 2:45 a.m.



No further information is available at this time. pic.twitter.com/Wy1BnVK3qO — NOPD (@NOPDNews) December 8, 2021

As a result of the initial collision, vehicle #1 spun out of control causing an accident with vehicle #3 (Volkswagen Jetta, 1 occupant) and #4 (Chevrolet Malibu, 1 occupant).

The deceased victim was driving vehicle #3, and the injured male victims were driving vehicles #1 and #4.

The two injured males in the accident are being treated at a local hospital. Police say they are in stable condition.

The others involved in the accident had no injuries.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the decedent and determine the official cause of death upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

NOPD Traffic Investigator Richard Chambers is in charge of the investigation and can be reached at 504-658-6208 with any information regarding this investigation.