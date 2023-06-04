NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (RTA) has implemented some new service changes for the Summer starting on Sunday, June 4.

According to the RTA, there will be minor adjustments to the schedule.

The affected routes are as follows:

3- Tulane-Elmwood Now arriving every 20 minutes.
8-St. Claude-ArabiNow arriving every 20 minutes.
9-Broad-NapoleanNow arriving every 20 minutes.
11-MagazineNow arriving every 30 minutes.
27-Louisiana Now arriving every 35 minutes.
55-Elysian FieldsNow arriving every 30 minutes.
61-Lake Forest-Village De L’estNow arriving every 25 minutes.
62-MorrisonNow arriving every 25 minutes.
67-Michoud LoopNow arriving every 35 minutes.
Select AM trips will service Bullard Ave. in both directions.
86-St. Maurice-ChalmetteStarting June 4, this route will be extended and will now travel to Nunez Community College.
91-Jackson-EsplanadeNow arriving every 30 minutes.

Riders are encouraged to review the new schedules located on RTA buses, in public libraries, and in the lobby of the Canal Street Facility. Digital copies are also available at norta.com and on the Le Pass mobile app or contact a representative directly at the RTA’s ride line at 504-248-3900.

