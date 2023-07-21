NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As summer vacation begins to wrap up, drivers in New Orleans are being advised to take precaution when traveling through school zones.

Starting Tuesday, August 1, promptly at 7:00 a.m., ten traffic cameras throughout the city will be reactivated. The ten cameras will include additional cameras that have been broken since Hurricane Ida.

Drivers are asked to stay below twenty miles per hour in the traffic zones from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. on weekdays.

The ten traffic safety cameras being reactivated will be at the following locations:

North Carrollton Avenue @ Canal Street

Canal Street @ South Carrollton Avenue

South Carrollton Avenue @ Palmetto Street

South Carrollton Avenue @ Earhart Boulevard

Earhart Boulevard @ South Carrollton Avenue

Poydras Street @ Loyola Avenue

Poydras Street @ St. Charles Avenue

Poydras Street @ Carondelet Street

South Carrollton Avenue @ Banks Street

A map of all camera safety locations can be found on the city’s website.

