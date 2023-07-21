NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As summer vacation begins to wrap up, drivers in New Orleans are being advised to take precaution when traveling through school zones.
Starting Tuesday, August 1, promptly at 7:00 a.m., ten traffic cameras throughout the city will be reactivated. The ten cameras will include additional cameras that have been broken since Hurricane Ida.
Drivers are asked to stay below twenty miles per hour in the traffic zones from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. on weekdays.
The ten traffic safety cameras being reactivated will be at the following locations:
- North Carrollton Avenue @ Canal Street
- Canal Street @ South Carrollton Avenue
- South Carrollton Avenue @ Palmetto Street
- South Carrollton Avenue @ Earhart Boulevard
- Earhart Boulevard @ South Carrollton Avenue
- Earhart Boulevard @ South Carrollton Avenue
- Poydras Street @ Loyola Avenue
- Poydras Street @ St. Charles Avenue
- Poydras Street @ Carondelet Street
- South Carrollton Avenue @ Banks Street
A map of all camera safety locations can be found on the city’s website.
