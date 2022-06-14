Video courtesy: Khalil Gabree

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Police were on-scene in New Orleans East after a multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon.

WGNO responded to the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Downman Road around 2:45. Several NOPD units were actively working the scene when our crew arrived.

A witness told McAllister it appeared that police were chasing the car when the crash happened.

An image captured by WGNO’s Anna McAllister shows at least one vehicle flipped over and debris scattered across the roadway. Surveillance video later obtained from the scene captured the moments leading up to, during, and after the accident.

A witness told McAllister it appeared that police were chasing the car when the crash happened.

Details on how the crash happened were unavailable in the early reports of the crash. Several people appeared to be injured, but it was unclear how many.

