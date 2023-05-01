NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an interstate traffic accident that left one person dead on Monday.

Detectives say shortly before 8:30 a.m., officers were called to I-10 Wes at Crowder Boulevard in the New Orleans East area. Police say multiple cars were involved in a collision. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

PHOTOS: Deadly crash on I-10E at Crowder Boulevard

Staff photo: Jeff Kent/WGNO

Staff photo: Jeff Kent/WGNO

We’re told the I-10 East on-ramp at Read Boulevard has been closed down. At the scene, one car was seen overturned while several other vehicles were flipped over on the overpass.

This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO on air and online for the latest.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories