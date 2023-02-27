COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — A crash on a Tangipahoa Parish interstate claimed the life of a Convington motorcyclist Sunday afternoon (Feb. 26).

Troopers with the Louisiana State Police say just after 3 p.m. they responded to a call of a two-vehicle crash on I-12 near La. Highway 442. Investigations revealed that 39-year-old Joseph Boggs Jr. and an unidentified passenger were heading west on I12 on a 2023 Kawasaki motorcycle with an 18-wheeler just ahead of him.

For reasons unknown, Boggs collided with the back of the truck and was sent off the right side of the road. Troopers say Boggs was wearing a helmet at the time of impact but suffered severe injuries.

He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries soon after. The passenger on the motorcycle also sustained severe injuries and was taken to the hospital. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not hurt in the crash.

Toxicology results are pending for both the driver and Boggs but Troopers say speed is the suspected factor that possibly contributed to the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

“Troopers wish to remind motorists to always make good decisions while operating a motor vehicle. Making good choices while riding a motorcycle, such as never driving while impaired and obeying all traffic laws, can often mean the difference between life and death,” said LSP Troop L.

