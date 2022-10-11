CUT OFF, La. (WGNO) — A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a car in Lafourche Parish Tuesday afternoon, according to the Louisiana State Police.

Troopers say that 49-year-old Euell Turnage of Cut Off was heading north on La. Highway 1 on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle at high speed, passing several vehicles. Just in front of him was a Kia Sorento that had slowed down to make a left turn onto West 133 street.

For reasons unknown, troopers say Turnage crashed into the back of the Kia and was thrown off the bike. Although he was wearing a helmet he sustained serious injuries and died at a hospital.

The driver of the Kia was wearing a seatbelt at the time and was uninjured.

Toxicology samples were taken, and the LSP says that alcohol was not detected on the Kia driver. Results are pending for Turnage.

“Whether on a motorcycle or in a vehicle, drivers should make good decisions while traveling on the roadway,” said an LSP press release about the crash.

“Obeying all traffic control signs and signals, as well as never driving while impaired, fatigued, or distracted, can often mean the difference between life and death.”

