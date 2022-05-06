SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — A motorcycle crash claimed the life of a Slidell man on Thursday evening.
Slidell PD reports that shortly after 10 p.m, officers responded to the area of Olive Drive and Peachtree Street. Initial reports indicated a motorcycle had crashed into a house.
When police arrived, they found 22-year-old Kolby Warren, the driver of the motorcycle unresponsive. He was declared dead at the scene.
An early investigation suggested Warren was driving at a high rate of speed on Olive Drive when he lost control of the bike, causing him to crash.
Detectives suspect impairment could have been a factor in the crash. Toxicology samples were collected for testing.
No one else was injured in the crash. Police continue to investigate the incident.
