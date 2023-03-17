HOUMA, La. (WGNO) — A Gibson man is dead after a crash Thursday night (March 16) on a Terrebonne Parish highway, according to Louisiana State Police.

Troopers report 37-year-old Tyrone Singleton was heading north on La. Hwy 57 in an Infiniti G35 when for unknown reasons, while driving in a curve, his vehicle crossed over the centerline and off the left side of the road.

Singleton struck a utility pole and overturned the vehicle, said troopers. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the car.

He was pronounced dead on the scene. As the crash remains under investigation, toxicology results taken from Singleton are still pending.

LSP troop C says they have investigated five crashes so far in 2023 that have resulted in six fatalities.

“Buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself while driving or riding in a vehicle. It can reduce the risk of serious injury or death in the event of a crash, and it takes only seconds to do. Always remember to buckle up before starting your journey, no matter how short the trip may be,” said LSP Troop C.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.