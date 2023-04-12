BOUTTE, La. (WGNO) — A man is dead after an early-morning crash in St. Charles Parish Wednesday.

According to the Louisiana State Police, Donnie Daigle of Napoleonville was driving a Chevy Silverado pickup truck on LA 3127 in Boutte around 3 a.m. Wednesday. Detectives say Daigle was headed south and approached the I-310 north exit when his truck veered off the roadway and crashed into a guardrail before it overturned.

We’re told Daigle was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car upon impact. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

It’s unknown if impairment played a role in the crash. Toxicology samples were collected as a routine procedure.

Daigle was 32.

