COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — Troopers with the Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash that left a Covington man dead in St. Tammany Parish on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Reports state the crash happened on Interstate 12 near Louisiana Highway 1077 around 10:00 p.m.

Troopers say 36-year-old Treddis Russell, was traveling east on Interstate 12 when he lost control of his car and reportedly hit the back of an 18-wheeler.

Russell suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other reported injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

