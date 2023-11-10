NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is dead after being hit by a car in a New Orleans East neighborhood on Friday, Nov. 10.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the crash happened around 6:47 p.m. at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Laine Avenue.

Police say at the scene, they located a man who been hit by a vehicle. He died at the scene.

The NOPD hasn’t released any other details at this time.

