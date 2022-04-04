LOBDELL, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana State Police began investigating a deadly crash that took place on Friday night.

The crash involved two vehicles and Warren Beemer, 52, of, Texas, died at the scene.

The deadly crash happened around 6 p.m. on I-10 West in West Baton Rouge Parish.

“The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Beemer was traveling east on Interstate 10 in a 2009 Mini Cooper,” according to the Louisiana State Police.

Traffic was stopped in front of Beemer but the Mini Cooper did not come to a stop until it hit a 2006 Freightliner tractor trailer.

Beemer was wearing a seat belt when the crash took place.

LSP says the 52-year-old was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

The driver of the tractor trailer was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators are awaiting the toxicology results from Beemer and the driver of the Freightliner.