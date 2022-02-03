TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, February 3, 2022, just before 6 AM, Louisiana State Police began investigating a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 just west of Louisiana Highway 602-2. The crash claimed the life of a 15-year-old juvenile.

The investigation revealed a 2021 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling east on Interstate 20. Following the Freightliner was a 2021 Nissan Rogue, driven by 36-year-old Carlos Sanchez, and a 2002 GMC Sierra. Sanchez struck the rear of the Freightliner causing the Nissan to lose control and overturn.

Sanchez, who was unrestrained, was treated non-life-threatening injuries. The juvenile suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of the Freightliner and GMC were both restrained and were not injured in the crash.