LSP: Two-Vehicle crash kills Thibodaux man

THIBODAUX, La (WGNO)— On December 17, 2021, Louisiana State Police began investigating a deadly car crash in Lafourche Parish.

Police were notified of a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 316 near Maggie Lane shortly after 1:00 p.m.

According to LSP, the crash claimed the life of 29-year-old Christopher Benoit Jr. of Thibodaux.

The preliminary investigation revealed Jacob Ford of Houma was traveling north on LA Hwy 316 in a 2013 Kenworth tow truck.

At the same time, Benoit was southbound on LA Hwy 316 in a 2019 Nissan Versa.  

For reasons still under investigation, the Kenworth crossed the centerline and struck the Nissan head-on.

After impact, both vehicles came to rest off the roadway in a nearby ditch. 

Ford was restrained at the time of the crash and suffered no injuries.

Benoit, who was restrained, was transported with severe injuries to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The Nissan’s passenger, who was restrained, was also transported to a nearby hospital with moderate injuries.

Impairment is not considered a factor in this crash.

Ford took a breath sample that indicated no alcohol present.

A standard toxicology sample was also collected from Benoit and submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

