HOLDEN, La. (WGNO) — On April 7 Louisiana State Police began investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 12 West of LA Highway 441 in Livingston Parish around 8 a.m.

According to LSP, the crash killed 18-month-old Gael Pacheco of Baton Rouge and police arrested 60-year-old Predrag Bisevac of Lisle, IL.

According to reports, the initial investigation revealed that the crash happened as Bisevac was traveling east on Interstate 12 in a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer.

Traffic was reportedly stopped in front of him and he failed to stop and struck a 2010 Ford F-150 that the toddler was in.

Police said the toddler was restrained in a safety seat in the Ford at the time of the crash, but she still sustained serious injuries that resulted in her death.

The driver and additional passenger were in the Ford and were also properly restrained and sustained moderate injuries and are being treated at a hospital.

Bisevac was restrained at the time of the crash and sustained minor injuries.

After being medically cleared, Troopers arrested and booked Bisevac into the Livingston Parish Jail for violating LRS 14:32 Negligent Homicide and LRS 14:99 Reckless Operation.

Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis.

Police remind drivers who have babies and children to make sure their car seats are properly installed.

You can also visit Louisiana Highway Safety Commission to find the nearest fitting station in your area. Please view all statewide events and updated safety information at BuckleUpLouisiana.