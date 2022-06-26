LAFOURCHE PARISH ,La. (WGNO) – A crash on a Lafourche Parish highway claimed the lives of two drivers and a passenger Sunday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police said, just after 5 a.m. troopers responded to the scene of the deadly two vehicle crash, on Louisiana Highway 308.

Investigations report 47-year-old Grant Gremillion of Sulphur was heading north on the highway in a Ford F-250 at the same time 44-year-old Ramiro Pineda-Perez of Berwick was heading south with his passenger 38-year-old Alexander Vigil of Morgan City in a Chrysler 300.

For reasons unknown, Gremillion crossed over the centerline while in a right curve and into Perez’s path. Troopers said in an effort to keep from crashing, Perez tried to steer his car to the right but still collided with the truck.

The collision caused the Ford to turn over and the Chrysler to go off of the road. LSP said Gremillion was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash and was fatally injured. Perez and his passenger, Vigil, were wearing seatbelts but also suffered fatal injuries.

Everyone involved was pronounced dead on the scene.

Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers and submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.