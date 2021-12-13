LSP: Pedestrian killed in Slidell

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO)— On Sunday, December 12, Louisiana State Police began investigating a deadly car crash involving a pedestrian on I-10.

According to police, the crash happened on Interstate 10 near U.S. Hwy 190 (Gause Boulevard) in St.

Tammany Parish.

The crash killed 28-year-old Warren Bouie of Slidell.

According to LSP, the initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Bouie attempted to cross the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10.

At the same time, a 2018 Toyota Prius and a 2015 Dodge Challenger were traveling eastbound on Interstate 10.

Through the investigation, police say Bouie attempted to cross the roadway, where he was struck by the Toyota and then the Dodge.

Bouie sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Toyota was transported to a local hospital and the driver of the Dodge was properly restrained and sustained no injuries.

As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from Bouie and both drivers for analysis.

Troopers urge pedestrians to maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near the road. Simple

precautions such as wearing reflective materials, avoiding distractions, and walking a safe distance from travel lanes while facing oncoming traffic could help prevent many pedestrian-related crashes.

Troopers also remind motorists to make good choices, such as never driving while impaired and ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, which can often be key to preventing and surviving serious crashes.